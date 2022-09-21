PUTNEY — Dave Steckler has joined The Grammar School (TGS) as its new 6th grade homeroom teacher and fifth and sixth grade math and science teacher. Steckler has more than 20 years of experience in education, most recently at North Country School, where he taught math, science, robotics, and woodcarving and served as director of teaching and learning.
He was a place-based education fellow at Island Institute and a science teacher at Hillside School. He holds an M.A. in ecological teaching and learning from Lesley University and a dual B.A. in economics and environmental studies from Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
“In many ways, this move is a bit of a homecoming for me,” Steckler said. “I grew up in Brattleboro, and I’m thrilled to return to the area. I was drawn to The Grammar School because of its dedication to experiential learning, creativity, and robust social-emotional development. TGS is a place of vibrance and nurturing care for individual learners and the community as a whole. The campus offers ample opportunities for hands-on, outdoor science and math exploration.”
Steckler takes over the roles of sixth grade homeroom teacher and math teacher from longtime TGS teacher Kathy Richardson, who will now focus on teaching seventh and eighth grade math. The move is part of TGS’s strategic realignment to a middle school model for grades five and six to match its structure for grades seven and eight, with subject specialists for an integrated math and science program and an integrated English language arts (ELA) and social studies program in each pair of grades. Steckler will work closely with Leah Toffolon, the school’s fifth grade homeroom and fifth–sixth ELA and social studies teacher. As TGS’s new sixth grade science teacher, Steckler will also collaborate with seventh–eighth science teacher Paul “Hop” Hopkins.
“I have known Dave for over 20 years; he is one of the most artful and well-loved teachers I know,” Head of School Nick Perry said. “Dave’s teaching is all about knowing his students and creating opportunities for them to embark on their own pathway toward mastery of math and science. Students have always been eager to enter Dave’s classroom.”