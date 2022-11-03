TOWNSHEND — The Townshend Historical Society will host a presentation by author and historian Marty Podskoch about the history of the Vermont Civilian Conservation Corps Camps on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Townshend Town Hall. This is a free event and open to the public.
The CCC began on March 31, 1933, under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” to relieve the poverty and unemployment of the Depression. CCC camps were set up in many Vermont towns, state parks, and forests. Workers built trails, roads, campsites and dams, stocked fish, built and maintained fire tower observer’s cabins and telephone lines, fought fires, and planted millions of trees. The CCC disbanded in 1942 due to the need for men in WW II.
There were approximately 30 CCC camps in or near these towns: Barre, Bellows Falls. Bethel, Brunswick, Burke, Cavendish, Charlotte, Colchester, Danby, East Barre, East Burke, Elmore, Groton, Ludlow, Marshfield, Mendon, Middlesex, Milton, Montpelier, Moscow/Stowe, Northfield, North Shrewsbury, North Thetford, Peru, Plymouth, Proctorsville, Poultney, Rickers Mills, Rochester, St. Albans, Sharon, Sutton, Townshend, Underhill Center, Waterbury, Weston, Wilmington, and Windsor.
Podskoch is a retired teacher and the author of 11 books. He also writes a weekly column called “Adirondack Stories” in five Adirondack newspapers. He is presently gathering information for future books on the camps in Vermont and in Massachusetts. Podskoch is interested in meeting individuals who may have CCC stories and photos to contribute to these books. Those that have information should contact him at 860-267-2442 or podskoch@comcast.net.