WILLIAMSVILLE — The Manitou Project will hold its first Healing Walk of the season from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12. The walk will be led by Fred Taylor and will include poems or other readings and chances to share about the experience, rain or shine. Healing walks will be held every second and fourth Friday of each month until October.
The Manitou Project seeks to foster community with nature on its 235-acre land preserve, located at 300 Sunset Lake Road. To get to the walking area, go 1.4 miles up Sunset Lake Road from the Williamsville Village sign on right. Meet at the parking lot at 4 p.m.
For information, contact Fred at 802-254-2675.