Years ago I was invited to a member guest golf day. I had my mildewed golf bag, some yard sale clubs, and my son’s sneakers – Vans with wide soles which made them stable. Little slippery though. I looked different than the other guys.
I listened to them: investments, bonuses, all that was wrong with the political scene, tax rates, best places to retire, trips, new cars… carbon fiber golf clubs, inverted swings, hip movement, club grips, elbow placements.
My partner and I won — because, of course, it was a competition. Seeing me, the club gave me the highest handicap that was legal. My appearance was deceiving.
In that success/winning scene every shot counts. And it is not just golf. You can get swept up, where will we retire, when, can we afford …. I was trying to appreciate the beautiful grass, the smooth greens, blue sky. Not so peaceful when you need to make the putt. And it is not just the putt.
We are in a world that turbo charges power, success, winning. At some level we are addicted. Tending to the peace within is shoved aside - meaningful conversation, the beauty , the moment of the swing. Most folks have an inkling of this.
Be mindful of the inkling. What do we gain if we win but never feed the soul. Never met a person who – when the day came, regretted not buying those special clubs, but I know a bunch who regretted not savoring the grass.