Warm weather is the height of the year for me. I have the church to tend to, the biking, the house and now I get to help our son. He does not have much. Very, very little. And one of his kids is severely autistic. I do not know how he manages. We retired here to help him out. Our purpose.
I help him paint houses. I am good for maybe 4, 5 hours. Typically, after 4 or 5 hours it dawns on me that I am not getting paid and I am on this ladder and I do not like heights and I am old and I could fall and that would wreck biking. So, I call it a day. The joy of helping out has vaporized.
Enough... until tomorrow.
Be mindful of what is within. Know when to quit.
Remember the “Dance Card” gathering this Sunday, April 23, 4:00, Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Avenue. What do you do (what is on your dance card) for peace and joy?