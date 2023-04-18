The other day I was at the ski jump steps. Going up the steps, I understand, is the best fat burner, leg strengthener, cardio vascular work-out you can do. And it is quick. I watched someone from a distance.
She had finished two of the 12 flights. She stood there, catching her breath. She did another flight and stopped. She stopped a lot, but she made all 187 metal steps. She came down and then started up again. Did 15 steps and quit.
She was workin’ it.
I marvel at her. This kind of thing is my world. It is not hers. Obviously, she was pushing herself to the wrong side of comfort. I hope she keeps at it. That day it was a few pauses. In a couple of days it will be fewer pauses. In time she will get halfway up on her second try. It does not get easier, you just go faster and a little further.
Consistency and the willingness to camp out on the other side of comfort will change her. She will get stronger. She will have so much more energy.
She is my hero, just squeezing her potential. Go, as far as you can, because you can. Pause and keep pausing, but get to the top. 187.
Remember the “Dance Card” gathering this Sunday, April 23, 4 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave. What do you do (what is on your dance card) for peace and joy?