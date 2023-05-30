Some folks are really into walking. They count their steps. They go on nature trails. They enjoy the outdoors. Not me. Forget about it. Waayyy too dangerous.
Dear Kandiss – a candidate for governor who lost in her party’s primary and who is now the President of her political party’s county office, argues that the Earth is flat. Part of her argument is that we see so many globes around, which is obviously “their” effort to convince us the earth is round. Obviously. And I think I am a little “off.”
The good news is that she received only 3.4 percent of the votes in the primary. She contends it was a rigged election. Of course.
I thought this issue was resolved hundreds of years ago, but what do I know.
Kandiss is a school counselor and has a Ph.D. from Regent University. PhD? — take my breath away.
Folks are worried about what is taught in the schools. You bet.
Be mindful – watch your step. Outer space is nothing to fool around with. I bet she is funded by that company that makes Air Jordans. You know – the shoes to have just in case you fall off.