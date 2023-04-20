This is for the young people, as I suspect that some of the folks who read this column are not in that category save for their own self-description.
Us old folks are not as dumb as some may be inclined to think. I know this because I was young once and thought I was brilliant. Ever meet an old person who admits they are dumb? I will admit it.
When is a lot not much? When you are me and think you have learned a lot through the years. I have enough awareness to realize this, on occasion.
I know a young person who was convinced that crypto-currency was his ticket to early retirement. Well, it was a ticket to the doctor for anxiety attacks as he watched the gyrating valuations. The pros get in trouble with this stuff.
I know a young person who thinks us old folks are over the hill, cannot keep up, arthritic, napping all day. Get with me — we will go for a bike ride or venture over to the ski jump steps. I’ll nap afterwards.
I know a young person who loves the barbecue and beer scene. I remember those days fondly. Oh, those days of wine and roses (and wide-open arteries.)
I know youth who walk a mile and get winded. I am probably losing a little coordination and balance. So, I stepped wrong and broke my ankle. I limp a little. Big deal. But I won’t get winded.
Be mindful — don’t dismiss us.
Remember the “Dance Card” gathering this Sunday, April 23, 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave. What do you do (what is on your dance card) for peace and joy?