I read a news site every morning and after each article they post “Be kind, be civil.” I suspect that is the message for folks who might post replies to the article. I do not read the replies.
I see bumper stickers with “Be Kind” on them. We seem to get that message with some frequency. A few years back we did not see this sort of thing. It seems to be a recent development associated with the time of COVID.
When life does not pan out as we would like it fosters a lot of anxiety (what else will go wrong, how can I adjust) and it fosters a lot of anger. Anxiety and anger are not the fertile ground for kindness. When we are at peace, we are more apt to be tolerant and patient. Of course, when we are angry and anxious we feel fully justified — so do not tell me to be kind!
The issue for us is to deal with that anxiety within. Get some hardy exercise that occupies your mind. Eat a balanced meal to keep your blood sugar stable. Get some good rest. Those practices will take the edge off the anxiety and we maximize our kindness potential.
Want kindness? Tend to you.