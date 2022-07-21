If you study the life of Jesus you will find that he mentions only one kind of flower — lilies. Maybe it is just a coincidence. Lilies produce a flower for just one day. Then the flower is gone. Daisies will be around for a few weeks. Zinnias will last for a few weeks. But the day lily — one day. Miss it and it is over. No going back.
When Jesus speaks about lilies, it is the same teaching where he says, in effect, let the concerns of today occupy you. Deal with tomorrow later, not today. Let your focus be on this day, this moment.
The lilies of July speak to us. Listen carefully. July speaks to the other 11.