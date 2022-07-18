I read a report that proclaimed a high percentage of folks are not as “happy” now as they were before COVID hit.
Researchers have suggested that 40 percent of our contentment is genetic. Our sense of happiness is rooted in our disposition. End of story.
About 10-20 percent of our contentment is dependent on our circumstances. That is the figure that stops us. I think most of us think our contentment is about 80 percent dependent on circumstances. If only the family, the work, the government ...
The remaining 40 percent of our contentment is a function of our thoughts – how we think. If we look for the blessings in our day – it puts us in a better frame of mind. The problem is that our default setting is not to look for blessings. Our default setting is to complain.
Want contentment? Do the work. Look for the blessings. We have 40 percent to work with.