Our minds can play tricks on us. Our heads can say, “I feel fine, no real stressors. I am well.” Even if we are dealing with challenges we can say, “I feel great.’
The body, however, sings a different tune.
Most of us hold stress somewhere. Sunday mornings I lead worship and I am usually fairly relaxed about it. I have been doing this for decades. But my back is always tight. That is where I hold stress.
Others might hold stress in their jaw or shoulders. Anxiety often prompts us to have cold hands or feet as anxiety can affect the nervous system as well as blood flow. If stress is bad we might develop an eye tic. Stress contributes to hypertension and so many other conditions. And we have our ways of coping. Perhaps we eat more or eat differently (like more sweets). Some of us drink more or binge watch tv or play video games. Many of us get a bit snippy.
All of these things are what I refer to as red flags. They warn us that all is not well within, no matter what we may say or think.
Be aware. Mind your body. Heed its messages.