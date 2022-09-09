I think of summer as a static entity: trees, flowers, gardens, grass, warmth. Our house has a lot of glass doors so we feel very much in touch with nature. This has also impressed upon me the changes that take place from week to week.
We are surrounded by summer but whether we are in touch with all these changes is another matter. It really takes a degree of daily discipline to stop and observe.
When we see the constant change, it can be humbling. We are all swept along by this flow of nature.
Be aware. Such humility can foster a measure of peace. We realize all that is happening and how powerless we are to affect it. Maybe some of the matters which I deem so important need not have such a hold on me.
Be mindful of the daily changes. That awareness can cause a degree of wonder and fascination. Good for the soul.