When our kids were young we used to take them to the local parade – July 4th, Memorial Day, the Franklin County parade in Greenfield, once we stumbled upon the Heifer Parade in Brattleboro. They were fun events.
Then we get this July 4th parade in Illinois where a gunman shoots tens of people and a number of folks are killed. Go to small town America and some guy shows up without clothes on.
If I was younger I would not bring the kids to a parade. But I am ancient and as one of the elderly maybe I am “out of touch.” In any event you will not find me at a parade these days.
I have friends that moved to a different State and they relayed that they “feel out” new people they meet to figure out their politics because those issues can be so inciting. Other friends are home schooling their kids because they dislike the culture of the local school.
I wonder if we are trending toward becoming a society of hermits.
Be mindful of your friends. Cherish them.