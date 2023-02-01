BENNINGTON — The Prescription with Side Effect Horn section Dance Party will be coming to the Little City Cider Company stage in Bennington at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. As part of the Vermont Arts Exchange’s Basement Music Series, the VAE is happy to bring back this local stage of talent and great, fun vibes — a guaranteed good time.
The band provides the best dance music around, from the swing era to Motown, R & B, Funk, Soul and Rock 'n' Roll! The Prescription features Shaftsbury residents, vocalist and bass guitarist Kerry Ryer-Parke, Dr. Peter King on guitar, keyboards and vocals and Dave Newell on vocals.
The Prescription lineup also includes Chris Lauzon on drums, Matthew Steckler on sax, Dave McKenzie on trumpet, Jess Savoy on bass, Heather Frechetter on keys, (brother-in-law) Bruce Dayton on guitar and all on vocals. The Prescription, so named because several of its members (in the early days) worked in the medical field, reminds concertgoers that dancing is a great cardiovascular exercise that builds bones and fends off dementia and depression.
“We have referred to this band as the VAE House band for the past 18 years as they were one of the first bands to support the Basement Music Series, giving us their old equipment, lights, etc. so we could get a start. They also were the last band to close out the old ‘basement venue,’” said Matthew Perry, VAE’s director.
“After such a long hard winter, we all need to get out of the house and get moving,” said musician Kerry Ryer-Parke. “The VAE is our absolute favorite place to play… the hometown crowd gets more fun every year”. Shanta Ghosh from Corner of India will be serving homemade Indian cuisine starting at 6 p.m.; guests are invited to come early for dinner.
Tickets for this Basement Music Series concert are $20 in advance. If not sold out, tickets are available at the door for $25. Tickets are at BMSThePrescription.eventbrite.com.
The upcoming season includes the fast-paced bluegrass of Saints + Liars, Jazz of Connection Quartet, funky, get-down blues and rock and soul of Beard & Glasses. Become a Basement Music Series Sponsor and get tickets, a reserved table and a personal name or business logo in promotional material and mentioned onstage. The tax-deductible sponsorships are critical to continuing the BMS and ensuring the diversity and quality of the artists VAE presents.
Contact Director Matthew Perry at 802-379-3763 or matthewvae@comcast.net for more information about becoming a sponsor. Follow the season at vtartxchange.org or the Basement Music Series Facebook page. Little City Cider Company is an accessible facility; call 802-379-3763 for specific accommodations.