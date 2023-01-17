PUTNEY — Renowned artist James Mullen will showcase his work in a free art exhibition in the Michael S. Currier Center at The Putney School.
The exhibition will run from today through March 3, with an opening reception from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27.
On display will be 72 vignette paintings from Mullen’s Pilgrim series. These paintings investigate iconic sites belonging to the lexicon of the 19th-century American landscape.
“Presented as a grid, the paintings start to interact with each other, both formally as well as conceptually, and begin to kindle questions about how we define the landscape, such as what is natural versus artificial?” said Mullen of his work.
“These paintings also engage ideas about the public versus the private, seeking out the territory between where we live and where we visit. I am particularly interested in how we form our understanding of place through the combination of memory and experience and between seeing and thinking. This collection documents that journey towards a more mindful engagement of our environment and understanding our place in it.”
Mullen was born and raised in rural western New Jersey. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts with an emphasis in sculpture and printmaking from the University of New Hampshire and a Master of Fine Arts in Painting at Indiana University.
He has taught at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, the University of Evansville in Indiana, and since 1999 has taught at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, where he is a professor in the Department of Art.