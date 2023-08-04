BELLOWS FALLS — Locals can pick up a copy of the novel "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller at Rockingham Library’s front desk today and join the book discussion at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, on Rockingham Library’s main floor.
This unique retelling of the legend of Achilles and the Trojan War is considered a dazzling literary feat that brilliantly reimagines Homer’s enduring masterwork, "The Iliad." An action-packed adventure, an epic love story, a marvelously conceived and executed page-turner, Miller’s monumental novel has earned resounding acclaim from some of contemporary fiction’s brightest lights.
One does not need to be a patron of the Rockingham Library in order to borrow a copy of "The Song of Achilles." The book discussion is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org call the Library at 802-463-4270 or stop by the Library at 65 Westminster St.