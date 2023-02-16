BRATTLEBORO — Theatre Adventure Inc. is a nonprofit organization providing year-round performing arts programming for people with disabilities. Working with our student's individual abilities, we create productions using multiple artistic mediums where the unique abilities of each student can flourish.
Theatre Adventure Inc. received a $15,000 Creative Futures Grant from The Vermont Arts Council to create innovative performances throughout the pandemic. "In response to creating and developing our hybrid program, the students have risen to new levels of independence and leadership as they present seamless hybrid performances," said Julianne Kaplan, a board director, during a Theatre Adventure presentation on the organization's growth and change at The West Village Meeting House. The hybrid model has also expanded our opportunities for participation in community events and marketing and outreach.
The Vermont Arts Council Creative Futures Grants provide funding for creative programs impacted by the pandemic, empowering artistic organizations to thrive in creating new performance models both in person and online. The Vermont Arts Council envisions "a Vermont where everyone has access to the arts and creativity in their life, education, and community," wrote Amy Cunningham, interim executive director, in her letter awarding the grant.
The mission of Theatre Adventure Inc. is to empower youth and adults with disabilities through the expressive arts while building self-confidence, leadership and community.