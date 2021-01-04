GUILFORD — You can dispose of your used Christmas tree and feed some hungry goats at the same time. Franklin Farm, 4708 Weatherhead Hollow Road in Guilford, is encouraging people to bring their Christmas trees to the farm and set them near the goats’ pen.
Meanwhile, the Brattleboro Union High School Music Department is offering its Merry Mulch Christmas tree collection service to Brattleboro residents to benefit future music department travel. For a $10 donation, members of the band and chorus will transport undecorated trees from homes to a community garden in West Brattleboro where they will be chipped into mulch to be used by the gardeners.
Three Saturday pick-up dates are being offered: Jan. 9, 16, and 23. All pick-ups must be pre-arranged by calling one of the following numbers at least two days prior to your desired date: 802-254-7602, 802-689-0581, 802-254-6757.