BRATTLEBORO — Everyone is invited to join in for a special after-hours celebration of local author GennaRose Nethercott and her debut novel, "Thistlefoot," at 7 p.m. this Friday at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St.
Steeped in the folklore of Eastern Europe, this tour-de-force tale journeys through generations of heartbreak, horrors and heroism, from Russia to Brattleboro, on the chicken feet of Baba Yaga’s house. A ripping yarn filled with rivalry, romance, regret and redemption, Thistlefoot has received accolades from readers and reviewers alike.
Nethercott is a writer and folklorist. Her first book, "The Lumberjack’s Dove," was selected by Louise Glück as a winner of the National Poetry Series. Whether authoring novels, poems, ballads, or even fold-up paper cootie catchers, her projects are all rooted in myth — and what our stories reveal about who we are. She tours nationally and internationally performing strange tales (sometimes with puppets in tow) and composing poems-to-order for strangers on an antique typewriter with her team, the Traveling Poetry Emporium. The presentation will feature puppets, crankies and immersive reading.
Books will be available for sale and signing from Everyone’s Books. Sponsored by the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library.
The program is free and open to the public and is accessible to people in wheelchairs. For more information visit www.brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-254-5290.