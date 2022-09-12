BRATTLEBORO — Thompson House has named Judy Morton as interim executive director following the recent resignation of Dane Rank, who is stepping down to pursue other endeavors.
"For the past 14 years, Dane has expertly served Thompson House," said Dr. Ron Veenema, board president of the 43-unit nursing care facility in Brattleboro. "He should be proud of his many accomplishments, especially his leadership during the pandemic. Dane's sensitive leadership helped everyone balance safety and personal connections during the COVID-19 crisis.
"Thompson House has been a model caring facility for local citizens for decades. The residents and families who have called Thompson House their home in recent years have known Dane Rank for his compassion and his devotion to caring for each person and every family. We wish him well as he pursues the next chapter in his life."
Morton recently served as interim executive director of Bedford Hills Center in Bedford, New Hampshire.