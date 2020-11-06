The winners of the Rising Stars recognition award were announced by Vermont Business Magazine recently. Forty winners under the age of 40 were selected by a panel of judges based on a commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community involvement. This year there were three winners from Windham County: Ashlyn Bristle of Brattleboro, Hannah Cofiell of West Marlboro, and Genna Williams of Athens.
One of the Windham winners was nominated through the southern Vermont “Emerging Leaders” initiative, created to increase regional visibility and support for young leaders, and to increase statewide recognition of southern Vermont’s young leaders. All Emerging Leaders who qualify for VBM Rising Stars are submitted to that panel. Emerging Leaders is a joint effort of Bennington’s Shires Young Professionals and Southern Vermont Young Professionals, a Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC) program.
Casey Haynes, the BDCC’s new Talent Specialist, says “This region has become more intentional about supporting and celebrating young leaders. It behooves the whole community to recognize their accomplishments and support them because they are the future.” Since 2017 when the Emerging Leader recognition was established, 85 young professionals have been recognized (visit https://www.sovermontzone.com/emerging-leaders for complete list) and the number of Rising Stars from southern Vermont has increased substantially, with an all-time high last year of eight winners from Windham and Bennington counties.
Of the 40 honorees, there are 16 men and 24 women. The average age of the honorees is 34 years old. The oldest is 39 and the youngest is 27 years old.
The Southern Vermont Young Professionals is a workforce initiative of Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies (SeVEDS) and the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC). Our mission is to attract, retain and support Young Professionals in Southern Vermont by providing engaging opportunities and networking through social and educational events, and volunteer opportunities. The YP initiative is increasingly important to Southern Vermont’s businesses and communities as a strategic approach to growing the size of the region’s workforce and increasing the number of younger households in the region. For more information, visit: https://brattleborodevelopment.com/sovtyps/