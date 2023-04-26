GUILFORD — There are three different scholarships annually available to Guilford graduating seniors from Brattleboro Union High School.
• The Bullock Scholarship, a Guilford town award, has a May 1 deadline. A total of $3,000 will be awarded either to a single recipient or divided between two or more applicants. Students planning on attending two or four-year higher learning institutions, including tech school and post-grad work, are eligible. First-year and continuing students may apply. Contact Town Clerk Danielle Latulippe at townclerk@guilfordvt.gov, or the Bullock Scholarship Committee: Kathryn Mason at kathamason@gmail.com to apply.
• The Guilford Recreation Club Scholarship also has a May 1 deadline. Applicants must be BUHS seniors and Guilford residents planning to attend a two or four-year college or trade school for the fall semester after BUHS graduation. Contact Carol Schnabel at petecar86@comcast.net or by mail to: Guilford Recreation Club, PO Box 2679, West Brattleboro, VT 05303.
• The Broad Brook Grange Scholarship has a May 25 application deadline. There is one $1,000 award. The applicant must be a BUHS graduating senior, accepted to a two or four-year college or trade school, and have lived in Guilford for at least 2 of the past four years. Contact Grange Scholarship Chair Mike Szostak: school phone at 802-451-3434 or mszostak@wsesdvt.org. BUHS students can obtain applications for the scholarships at Counseling Office.