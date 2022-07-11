BRATTLEBORO — Three new members will be inducted into the local Toastmasters club on Thursday, July 14. To improve their communication and leadership skills, Mike Drummond, Terry Finnell and Kyle Vereb have come to Toastmasters. They are becoming part of the BrattleMasters club whose members are dedicated to helping one another in a spirit of sharing, support and enjoyment.
The meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. both in person and online, also includes a 7-minute speech, an evaluation of that speech, extemporaneous speaking exercises, a timer's report, a grammarian's report, a break, and a meeting evaluation, not exactly in that order. Find the hybrid meeting in Room 249 at Vermont Technical College, Brooks House, Brattleboro. The link for Zoom, available at 5:45 p.m., is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241736780?pwd=NWd5NlFQa3VSOFRFN005Kyt3N1loUT09
Members choose from 11 paths to customize their journey to becoming a better speaker and leader. These paths are called: Dynamic Leadership, Effective Coaching, Engaging Humor, Innovative Planning, Leadership Development, Motivational Strategies, Persuasive Influence, Presentation Mastery, Strategic Relationships, Team Collaboration and Visionary Communication.
Current members of BrattleMasters reside in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Florida (a virtual member). For details on the club based in Brattleboro, go to https://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org. Toastmasters membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries.