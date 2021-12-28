WILMINGTON — Just because Christmas has come and gone doesn’t mean the festivities are over.
The opening evening of Thursday Night Lights at Winterplace will be Jan. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., at The Old School in Wilmington Village.
Winterplace is a pop-up seasonal park that encourages winter fun and connections and Thursday Night Lights extends the fun into the evenings throughout January and February. As soon as the snow arrives there will be sledding, snowshoeing and skiing, with sleds and snowshoes available to borrow.
If there is no snow, it’s still a great time to get some exercise by walking, playing a little snow soccer or just hanging out, so bring your family, meet up with friends or just stop by after work.
Thursdays will also feature small stoves and hot chocolate to keep you warm.
The park is open during the week to all. There will be other special events throughout the season.
For more information and to keep up-to-date follow the Facebook page, Winterplace at the Old School.