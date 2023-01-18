BRATTLEBORO — Everyone is encouraged to join Groundworks Collaborative in Pliny Park at 5 p.m. Thursday to honor, grieve, and celebrate those experiencing, or who have experienced homelessness in our community. This event is one of many taking place on Vermont's Homelessness Awareness Day — a day dedicated to Vermonters experiencing homelessness who need support and advocacy now more than ever.
This is Brattleboro's first in-person vigil since 2020 and will feature the voices of neighbors with lived experience of homelessness, a community choir and representatives from the local interfaith community.
For more information about Homelessness Awareness Day, visit: https://helpingtohousevt.org/homelessness-awareness-day-2023/.