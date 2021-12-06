CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — The Spofford Lake Association has launched its 2022 Ice Out Lottery. A participant wins by correctly choosing the day when all the ice disappears from Spofford Lake come spring.
Half of the proceeds will go to the winner, and the other half will be split between the Spofford Lake Association and the Chesterfield Public School Foundation. Last year 177 tickets were sold and the winner received $885.
Tickets are on sale Dec. 1 to Feb. 15 and cost $10 each. Tickets can only be purchased online at: www.SpoffordLakeAssociation.org/Ice-Out-Lottery-2022.
Visit the webpage for full contest rules and information.