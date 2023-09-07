PUTNEY — Tim Stevenson will present his new book, "Transformative Activism," at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Putney Library at 55 Main St.
"Transformative Activism" is a guide to growing into the spiritual maturity we need to be effective agents of transformative change in a collapsing world, according to Stevenson, who is also the founder of the Brattleboro-based Post-Oil Solutions.
In his 2023 book, he invites readers into practices that foster the human liberation we seek through the perspective of his lifelong experience as an activist and community organizer around issues of peace, social justice, feminism and the climate crisis, as well as the 40 years he has been a practitioner of Buddhist values and a daily meditator.
Stevenson is also the author of "Resilience and Resistance: Building Sustainable Communities for a Post Oil Age," as well as a bi-weekly column in the Brattleboro Reformer, "Living With the Long Emergency." He is a long-time activist and community organizer, involved with such projects as draft resistance and welfare rights, Brattleboro's Home Depot and Vermont Yankee, a feminist day care center and a progressive community newspaper. This program is free and open to the public.