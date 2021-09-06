TOWNSHEND — The Timber Frame Workshop from the West River Community Project will be happening from Sept. 12 through Sept. 18, followed by the raising on September 19.
The work schedule will be Sept. 12 through Sept. 16 every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Friday, there will be an opportunity to share the experience with the community. On Saturday, they will get everything ready for the frame raising on Sunday.
The exact timing for this is not yet determined, but members of the community will join in and you will see your individual, partner, team, and WRCP community work come together as a beautiful new pizza pavilion. While this will be a community-style raising, the instructors Liz Johndrow and Ariel Burns will be leading the event. Afterwards, there will be a community celebration with food and live music.
The cost of the program is $600 per person for the week and the WRCP is based on a pay-what-you-will model, so the same applies to the TF workshop.
If you are planning on seeking a scholarship, just let us know on the form.