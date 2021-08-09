DETAILS:
Schedule:
The Timber Frame Workshop will be happening from Sunday, September 12th through Saturday, September 18th, followed by the raising on Sunday, September 19th.
- Sunday, September 12th 2 - 6 pm - introductions & orientation with outside dinner.
- Monday, September 12th through Thursday, September 16th 8am - 5pm with snack, water, and lunch provided
- Friday, September 17th 8am - 1pm with lunch and a swim. At 3pm, we will head back to the West Townshend Country Store for the Farmers Market and wood fired pizza, as well as an opportunity for you to share about your experience with the community. We (the entire group) are invited to work with community members to hand carve the frame pegs on shave-horses!
- Saturday, September 18th, 1pm - ? We will assemble the bents and get everything ready for the frame raising on Sunday. We understand some folks will stay later than others are able but we ask everyone to join in the assembly process. It’s VERY exciting. You will see your week of diligent work come together!
- Sunday, September 19th -- RAISING Day! Exact timing for this is not yet determined, but members of the community will join us and you will see your individual, partner, team, and WRCP community work come together as a beautiful new pizza pavilion. While this will be a community-style raising, the instructors Liz Johndrow and Ariel Burns will be leading the event. Afterwards, there will be a community celebration with food and live music.
Protocols:
(Note: Everything is subject to change as we are still in a dynamic situation regarding the coronavirus)
As of right now, this is what we are thinking based on many other similar sized events happening all over Vermont this summer:
Any attendee who can show they have been fully vaccinated can attend the workshop without a mask.
Any attendee who is unvaccinated must have a negative COVID test 3 days prior to the workshop, AND no fever (daily) and can attend the workshop with a mask.
If you are unable to meet the previous two requirements, unfortunately with the close work proximity and need for safe communication, we are not able to accommodate at this time. Thank you for understanding.
There are no restrictions on out-of-staters.
All meals will be shared outside. There will be a large tent set up so no need to worry about rain.
You are free to wear a mask whenever---it's all about making sure everyone feels comfortable.
The instructors (both vaccinated) will not be wearing masks, which will assist in everyone's learning.
As of right now, there are 11 people still signed up, and we are looking to fill another 3 spots.
The raising will follow the same protocols as the workshop itself
We are happy to hear your thoughts/concerns about the preceding policies---we are all learning to live in this new normal.
Housing/Food:
This is also a dynamic situation, but if you are coming from out of town, we can find folks a comfortable, safe place to stay. Please note that you need a spot on the form below.
Lunch, water and snacks will be provided every day. There are small grocery stores 5 miles in either direction of the Store, a community meal every Tuesday evening, and a commercial kitchen space that can be used in the evenings, so long as the space is kept clean and COVID protocols are followed.
Cost/Scholarships:
The cost of the program is $600 per person for the whole week. The WRCP is based on a pay-what-you-will model, so the same applies to our TF workshop.
If you are planning on seeking a scholarship, just let us know on the form below.
Form: (Please Fill Out)
https://forms.gle/zKALLX8wm9sWzr9S9
Deposit:
If you would like us to hold your spot in the class please send the WRCP a refundable $50 Deposit via Paypal or a check in the mail. The Paypal Link is:
https://paypal.me/westrivercommunitypr?locale.x=en_US
You can mail a check to:
West River Community Project
6573 VT-30, West Townshend, VT 05359
Please be in touch and secure your spot for this awesome opportunity!
We look forward to gathering with you!