Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Senior bowling

1 of 9

BRATTLEBORO — Local seniors enjoy bowling at Brattleboro Bowl every Thursday morning. The cost is $10 for a round of three games. The group is looking for beginners and experienced bowlers to join in. For more information, call Nancy Dalzell at 802-722-4020.

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.