Seniors enjoy bowling at Brattleboro Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Seniors enjoy bowling at Brattleboro Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Peter Cross, 84, from Putney, bowls at Brattleboro Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Nancy Dalzell, 76, of Westminster, bowls at Brattleboro Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Seniors enjoy bowling at Brattleboro Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Seniors enjoy bowling at Brattleboro Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Seniors enjoy bowling at Brattleboro Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Marty Adams, 85, of Brattleboro, bowls at Brattleboro Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Seniors enjoy bowling at Brattleboro Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Local seniors enjoy bowling at Brattleboro Bowl every Thursday morning. The cost is $10 for a round of three games. The group is looking for beginners and experienced bowlers to join in. For more information, call Nancy Dalzell at 802-722-4020.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.