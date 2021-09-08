BRATTLEBORO — How does a Toastmasters meeting help people with their speaking skills? Each meeting gives short, medium or longer practice opportunities to each participant. For example, introducing a speaker may only take 30 seconds but it’s 30 seconds of practice in a public speaking setting.
When the “Ah Counter” gives a report near the end of each meeting, every member becomes more aware of their “ahs, ums” and other filler words.
These are just a few examples of how Toastmasters helps people become confident speakers. Leadership training and opportunities are also part of the program, if a member wishes to pursue it.
This week, club members meet at 6 p.m. in Room 245, Vermont Technical College in downtown Brattleboro on Thursday. The second floor is handicap accessible via an elevator near the front door on Main Street. An official from the Keene Toastmasters Club is expected to visit.
Informational packets of materials about the Toastmasters program to take home are available to first-time guests. New members may choose from 11 paths to focus on their desired area. They are: Presentation Mastery, Engaging Humor, Strategic Relationships, Dynamic Leadership, Motivational Strategies, Persuasive Influence, Visionary Communication, Innovative Planning, Team Collaboration, Effective Coaching and Leadership Development. Of course, when one path is completed, another may be started.
The mission of a Toastmasters club is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every individual member has the opportunity to develop oral communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth.
For specific information on the club located in Brattleboro, go to https://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org. Toastmasters membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 140 countries.