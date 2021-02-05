BRATTLEBORO - BrattleMasters, the local Toastmasters club, will hold its next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. using the online Zoom platform. There will be only one meeting in February. The speaker will be Edwin Sause. Each speech is assigned an evaluator to give feedback on how well the speakers fulfilled their project criteria. The emcee will be Annamarie Pluhar of Dummerston. The Theme is “Hearts and Minds.”
The public is encouraged to attend and admission is always free for visitors. There will be prepared speeches, evaluations, and reports by members.
For more information visit http://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org.