BELLOWS FALLS — Tiffany Tobin has been named the Bellows Falls Union High School UVM Teacher of the Year.
Described as a dedicated teacher who works hard to meet the needs of all of the students in her classroom, she strives to develop a connection with them, as well as their families, and to help all students see success. She is also seen as a demanding teacher who sets and maintains high expectations for all students, and works hard to help them meet their goals.
In addition to her work with the BFUHS students, Tobin is also credited for her dedication to the staff, the school, the district and the department in which she works. A team player, she is often one of the first to step up and offer assistance when needed, usually without being asked. Colleagues say she puts the students first and never seeks recognition for what she does.
In 25 years, she has been seen as a valuable part of the WNESU/BFUHS community; she has hosted student teachers, mentored a number of new teachers, taught summer school, served on the District Technology Committee, served as school representative and Chair of the Licensing Board and has served as the coordinator of the English Department. She has been an active advocate for the Dual Enrollment program that allows students to earn college credit through classes at BFUHS.
She earned her BA at St. Bonaventure University with a double major in English and Secondary Education and her M.Ed. in Reading Instruction at the College of St. Joseph. Ask any faculty member at BFUHS, and they would say that given the opportunity to serve on a committee with anyone, Tobin would be one of their first choices. BFUHS is proud to have Tiffany represent hold this award this year.