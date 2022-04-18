PUTNEY — Landmark College will present Sheinelle Jones with its LD Luminary Award during the “More Than We Imagine” gala fundraiser taking place on Thursday, April 28 at the Midtown Loft and Terrace in New York City.
Jones, who will be in attendance and provide remarks during the event, is co-host of the 3rd Hour of Today. Since joining NBC News in 2014, she has covered a variety of breaking news events and human-interest stories.
The Landmark College LD Luminary Award is given to an individual in the public eye who has helped advance the perception of neurodiversity in society.
Proceeds from the event will provide scholarship and programmatic support for current and future Landmark College students. Since 2014, Landmark College galas have raised more than $2.5 million in support of its mission.
For more information about the April 28 “More Than We Imagine” gala, please email advancement@landmark.edu.