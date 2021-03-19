Sunny. High 39F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
A clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 19, 2021 @ 9:33 am
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 4:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/97149192747?pwd=N25BVHowNnJwL1RlQ0pic3ltSWxLQT09.
The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.
Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.