Several area schools participated in the Reality Fair hosted by Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation's Pipelines and Pathways Program at Leland & Gary Union Middle and High School in Townshend on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Students learned both practical and financial skills.
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center held its 15th Annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Veteran domino toppler and YouTube superstar Lily Hevesh returned with her team to assemble over 25,000 dominos in two and half days that covered the museum’s Wolf Kahn & Emil…