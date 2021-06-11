Vernon
Select Board Special Meeting: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/353YIfr (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.
People get up early to watch the partial solar eclipse on top of Hogback Mountain, in Marlboro, Vt., on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
John Koopmann, a Lake Host at Spofford Lake, in Spofford, N.H., talks with Michael Collier, from Walpole, N.H., about places the boat has been before the boat goes into the water on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Lee Boucher, of Bellows Falls, Vt., works on one of nine gardens that she started in Bellows Falls on Monday, June 7, 2021.
John Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Greenhouse, in Westminster, Vt., waters plants in his greenhouse before the heat of the day on Monday, June 7, 2021.
Twin Valley Union Middle High School honored the graduating class of 2021 at Hayford Field, in Wilmington, on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
