Brattleboro

Brattleboro Agricultural Advisory Committee: noon in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89242544068?pwd=c0QvVmtNTlN1WUxFTUdMelR3eml3UT09 (Passcode: 721033).

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.