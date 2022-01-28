Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast School District Independent Budget Review Committee: 11 a.m. remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89607225167?pwd=OXRLRlNBSW82ekVXUUJxcnpNdXQxdz09.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.