Overcast. High near 30F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 11F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: January 28, 2022 @ 8:00 am
Windham Southeast School District Independent Budget Review Committee: 11 a.m. remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89607225167?pwd=OXRLRlNBSW82ekVXUUJxcnpNdXQxdz09.
The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.
Hinsdale hosted Wilton during a boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Children practice going off the 18-meter ski jump at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
Brattleboro hosted Hartford during a girls hockey match on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
Crews battle a two-alarm fire at 12 Someday Road in Dover, Vt., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
A section of Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., was closed as a crew from A’s Auto & Truck Repair use a crane to lift an excavator that rolled off a flatbed when it hit the Interstate 91 overpass near Exit 1 on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
*the voting will end on Jan. 30 at 9 a.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.