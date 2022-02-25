Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 9 a.m. in the Meeting Room, Brooks Memorial Library or on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84163672512? pwd=eU10dTNjMTVPNE9DRTlNMFJvSTZpdz09 (Meeting ID 84163672512 / Passcode 074393).
Wilmington
Recreation Committee: 11 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86401797565?pwd=OWd0WnhWOHZhRzlvV2ZUTHVSMEd6Zz09 (Meeting ID: 864 0179 7565 / Passcode: 919656).
Westminster
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District Board special joint meeting with Westminster School Board: 1 p.m. via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).