Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School Budget Committee: 5:30 p.m. in BFUHS Family Engagement Room and online at wnesu.org.
Bellows Falls Union High School District special school board meeting: 6:30 p.m. in BFUHS Family Engagement Room and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 2 p.m. at 206 Melrose St. and via Zoom.
Agricultural Advisory Committee: noon in the Planning Dept. offices, Brattleboro Municipal Center, or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89242544068?pwd= c0QvVmtNTlN1WUxFTUd MelR3eml3UT09 (Passcode: 721033).
Townshend
River Valleys Unified School District: Policy Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.