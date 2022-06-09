Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street and remotely via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92979610652?pwd= eXBOc3V1TnFyYk90RitscVRZVE9r Zz09 (Meeting ID: 929 7961 0652 / Passcode: 5Y7saT).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote.
Westminster
Westminster School Board: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Wilmington
Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m., 18 Beaver St.
Trails Commission: 6 p.m. in Meeting Room.