Firefighters responded to a first-alarm fire at 609 Grafton Road, in Townshend, Vt., on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. What was originally reported as a structure fire turned out to be an electrical issue in a camper that spread to two other vehicles nearby. Crews were able to prevent the fire fro…
The River Gallery School hosted a Holi celebration on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Holi, a Hindu festival, celebrates the arrival of spring. One of the traditions of Holi is tossing different colors of powder at people or smearing the dry powder on each other's faces. It could be described as a…