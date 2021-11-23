Brattleboro
Human Services Committee: 1 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street.
Conservation Commission: 5:45 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB 4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142; Passcode: 887978).
Select Board Special Meeting: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).