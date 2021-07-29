Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Townshend

West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.

Vernon

Select Board special meeting: 2:45 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room downstairs at Vernon Town Hall.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.