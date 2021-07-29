Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Vernon
Select Board special meeting: 2:45 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room downstairs at Vernon Town Hall.
Updated: July 29, 2021 @ 7:47 am
The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro’s Youth Services during its 36th Annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
First Responders launch several boats at the boat launch on River Road, in Chesterfield, N.H., as they were conducting a welfare check on a person on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The person was last seen in an area of the Connecticut River that has steep embankments, which led to concerns that …
Brattleboro’s new Police Chief Norma Hardy gets familiar with her surrounding on her first day on the job on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Hardy is Vermont’s first black female police chief.
Samantha Barkus, a foreman for Barkus Excavator, operates an excavator to clear the area as she places new drainage pipe on a Wilmington, Vt., home on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
People play in the water at Harriman Reservoir, in Wilmington, Vt., on Monday, July 26, 2021, as a haze from the western wildfires covers the sky.
