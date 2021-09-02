Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: Special meeting, 5 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School, in the Community Room, and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee: 6:30 p.m. at 9 Southern Ave.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Meeting: 8 a.m. in the Wilmington Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679; Passcode: 799590).