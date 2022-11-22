BELLOWS FALLS — Folk musician Tom Pirozzoli returns to Stage 33 Live for a rare performance at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls.
Tom Pirozzoli’s recordings have had national and international success, and several are in the Smithsonian Folkways Collection. He’s been on the Top 40 AAA charts and had a featured release at Tower Records in Los Angeles and Nashville. He’s worked with artists like Greg Brown, Jesse Winchester, Doc Watson and Willy Porter.
Sophisticated guitar playing forms a rich backdrop for his warm tenor, with melodies and lyrics exploring a wide range of human and global experiences. His encounters with people, cultures and ideas while traveling Europe, South America, India, Southeast Asia, China and Tibet continue to enrich and deepen his music. His relaxed stage presence features endearing, funny, insightful patter.
Pirozzoli kept a 200-gigs-a-year schedule for decades, but these days only performs a couple of dozen times annually as he focuses on his successful fine art career.
Singer-songwriter Corey Wrinn from Rockport, Mass., will open in his first appearance at Stage 33 Live. A musician, painter, natural resource conservationist and tall ship crew member, he has performed as a soloist and in groups throughout New England.
The show is $7 in advance through stage33live.com. Tickets will be $10 at the door. Seating is limited. Performances are recorded and filmed.