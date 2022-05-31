DUMMERSTON — The Landmark Trust USA, a nonprofit historic preservation organization, invites the public to tour Naulakha, the house and gardens of author Rudyard Kipling. The tours are available on Sunday, June 5, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The property’s rhododendrons are likely to be in full bloom at the time.
Tickets are $25, must be purchased in advance, and will support the organization’s nonprofit mission to bring new life to heritage buildings. The event will be held rain or shine and no dogs are allowed. RSVP online at landmarktrustusa.org/events. The tour will be self-guided with informational handouts.
Built for Rudyard Kipling in 1892, Naulakha is a National Historic Landmark. The famed author wrote “The Jungle Book,” “Captains Courageous,” and portions of the “Just So Stories” in this house. Much of Kipling’s original furniture remains, and the entire house has been meticulously restored and maintained in a style that matches the historic period when the house was built. Naulakha sits at the top of a tree-lined hill, with sweeping views of the Connecticut River Valley. On the grounds are a tunnel of rhododendron bushes, gardens, a stone pergola, and a clay tennis court. Visitors can also tour Kipling’s Carriage House, another of The Landmark Trust USA’s historic vacation rentals, where Kipling’s coachman Matthew Howard lived, as well as the Barn Museum — once home to Kipling’s horses Nip and Tuck — that now serves as a mini-museum of his family’s life in Vermont.
“We look forward to welcoming the community to tour Rudyard Kipling’s historic estate and gardens,” said Executive Director Susan McMahon. “The annual rhododendron tour is one of The Landmark Trust USA’s most popular events, and a unique opportunity to see inside this beautifully restored house and enjoy the gardens in bloom.”