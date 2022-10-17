NEWFANE — Take a ride on the West River Railroad on Saturday, Oct. 22. Actually, along the route of the West River Railroad. Glenn Annis will lead this tour of the West River Railroad's 36-mile route from Brattleboro to South Londonderry, sharing the Railroads history while seeing first-hand the vestiges of the old railroad line along the way.
Participants will board the bus by Newfane Common at 9:30 a.m. The group will head to Brattleboro and then up the West River Valley to South Londonderry, the terminus of the West River Railroad line. The bus will return to Newfane to the West River Railroad Museum, where a bagged lunch will be served.
Annis is considered an authority on the West River Railroad and will point out landmarks, historic buildings, structures and other features that still exist along the 36-mile route, as well the location of others that have disappeared over the years.
Admission Costs $25, and lunch is included.
Space is limited and on a first, come-first served basis. To reserve a seat and order tickets, go to the Historical Society of Windham County's website: www.historicalsocietyofwindhamcounty.org, or go to the West River Railroad Tour event at Brown Paper Tickets(https://www.brownpapertickets.com/browse.html)